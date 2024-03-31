How Tee Higgins' future with Bengals could impact their draft strategy
Higgins requested a trade at the onset of free agency.
WR, Texas, Adonai Mitchell
Texas has two wide receivers in this draft that could both go in mid-to-late first, early second round in Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. However, the Bengals might stay away from reaching for Worthy due to past results when they selected John Ross, who has a very similar frame and hardly played during his short tenure with the Bengals due to constant injuries.
Mitchell isn't the biggest wide out but he currently sits 6-foot-2, 201 pounds with room to grow. Last season at Texas, he hauled in 51 balls for 810 yards, and ten touchdowns with an average of just over 60 yards per game.
Currently, in many mocks, Mitchell is going in the 20-32 range of the first round. This could give the Bengals flexibility to potentially move back in the round if they feel they can still get him later in the first round. Cincinnati has options in this draft and shouldn't reach for players when they don't have to.