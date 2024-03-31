How Tee Higgins' future with Bengals could impact their draft strategy
Higgins requested a trade at the onset of free agency.
WR, LSU, Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers falling to number 18 is highly unlikely, However, if the Bengals use Higgins as trade bait to move up in the draft from 18 to let's say the top 12, then it would open the door for it being a realistic possibility.
Last season at LSU, Nabers racked up 1,546 yards, 14 touchdowns, and averaged 128.8 yards per game. He was consistent and he possesses all of the NFL attributes that scouts and teams look for, including some serious speed. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at LSU's pro day.
If the Bengals can somehow get their hands on him and pair him with Ja'Marr Chase, it would be a dream scenario. However, with how things currently stand, it seems unlikely.