How to listen to the Bengals vs. Bills game on the radio
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills square off for what should be one hell of a game. The 4-3 Bengals have won three straight games after a lackluster 1-3 start to the season and are hoping to make it four in a row. The Bills are 5-3 on the year but have been quite the rollercoaster through their first eight games.
Both teams have a lot riding on this game. For one, the winner gets the head-to-head tiebreaker should the two teams finish with the same record. That could go a long way when it comes to seeding in the playoffs.
Another big thing riding on this game is the divisional races for both the Bengals and the Bills. The Bengals are in the ultra-competitive AFC North and need all of the wins they can get while the Bills are trying not only to pass the Dolphins in the AFC East but to also fend off the Jets, who are hot on their trail and already have a win against them.
This is definitely a game even the most casual NFL fans won't want to miss. Whether you can't watch it on TV or you would simply rather listen to the game on the radio, we've got you covered.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Bills on the radio?
The flagship stations for the Bengals Radio Network are 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN, according to the Bengals' official website. You can also check which station is applicable for where you live (assuming you're in or around the Cincinnati area) at the provided link.
With the Bengals and Bills playing in primetime this week, you can also catch the game on Westwood One Sports.