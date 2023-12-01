How to listen to the Bengals vs. Jaguars game on the radio
Bengals/Jaguars kicks off on Monday night at 8:15 PM EST
For the final time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will play in primetime. It's the third time in five weeks that we'll see the Bengals under the lights and this time, it'll come on the road in Jacksonville against the 8-3 Jaguars.
These two last squared off early in the 2021 season when Joe Burrow and the Bengals magical run was just beginning. Trevor Lawrence was a struggling rookie then and Urban Meyer was the coach of the Jags. Since then, Doug Pederson was hired and he's turned things around in Duval County. Lawrence has played well and the Jags are a Super Bowl contender.
Meanwhile, things have not been going well for the Bengals this year. After clawing their way to 5-3 after a 1-3 start, the Stripes lost to the Texans and then lost Joe Burrow for the season just days later. That's led to two more losses and the team is now 5-6 after looking like they were going to flip the script once more.
For those of you who can't catch this game on TV or who enjoy listening to Bengals games on the radio, we've got you covered.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Jaguars on the radio?
The easiest way to listen to the game is through the Bengals Radio Network, which can be heard on WCKY-AM (1530) or WEB-FM (102.7). If you live in the Cincinnati area, another easy way to listen to the game is through the Bengals' official app.
Fortunately, those not in Cincinnati can listen to the game easily this week as well, as it's going to be a primetime game. Westwood One will carry the game and you can even ask Alexa to play the game for you.