How to listen to the Bengals vs. Ravens game on the radio
Bengals and Ravens kick off at 8:15 PM EST on Thursday
The game of the week is also the first game of Week 11, as the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens. Had the Bengals held serve this past week against the Texans, they'd have been entering this game with the potential of taking over at the top of the AFC North.
Unfortunately, they couldn't capitalize off the Ravens' loss to Cleveland and now this becomes a must-win game for them if they want to try and keep pace in the division. The AFC North, as you know, is a gauntlet this year, with all four teams sitting above .500 and every team except the Bengals in the playoff picture.
It makes sense that people will want to watch this game but what if you can't catch the game on TV or would rather listen on the radio? We've got you covered.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Ravens on the radio?
As always, the game can be listened to on the Bengals Radio Network. Tune into WCKY-AM (1530) or WEB-FM (102.7). Fans in the Cincinnati area can also tune into the game on the Bengals' official app.
With this game being in primetime, fans can also listen to the game on Westwood One. You can even ask Alexa to play the game for you on the radio. NFL+ will also carry the game but that is only available on mobile.