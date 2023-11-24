How to listen to the Bengals vs. Steelers game on the radio
Bengals/Steelers kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals season will look much different now that Joe Burrow is going to be out for the rest of the year due to a torn ligament in his wrist. Before Week 11, the Bengals still had Super Bowl aspirations despite their 5-4 record at the time.
Even after losing to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, making the playoffs didn't seem like a crazy task for the 5-5 Bengals though fans knew it'd be tough. Once Burrow was deemed out for the season, however, that's when the doom and gloom started amongst the fan base.
With all of that said, the Bengals are going up against a division rival this weekend and can not only increase their chances of making the playoffs but they can make it tougher for that rival to make the postseason. That team, by the way, is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-4 despite being absolutely abysmal on offense.
The Bengals will be rolling with Jake Browning at quarterback and hopefully their defense can help the team out and keep this game close. For those who can't catch the game on TV or would rather listen on the radio, we have you covered.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Steelers on the radio?
The Bengals Radio Network is where you can catch the game either on WCKY-AM (1530) or WEBN-FM (102.7) If you live in or near the Cincinnati area, you can also listen to the game on the Bengals' official app.