How to listen to the Bengals vs. Texans game on the radio
Bengals/Texans kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon in what could be a sneaky-fun match-up. The Bengals are winners of four straight games and looking to make it five in a row this weekend while also hopefully passing the Steelers and Browns in the division standings.
The Texans, on the other hand, are 4-4 and won a thrilling game over the Bucs this past weekend. Rookie C.J. Stroud has Texans fans believing they can be a playoff team but it'll be tough for the Texans to stay in playoff contention if they lose this game.
For those of you who can't catch the game on TV or who happen to enjoy the radio product better, here's how you can listen to the Bengals vs. Texans game on the radio.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Texans on the radio?
The Bengals Radio Network has you covered, as per usual. Fans can listen to this AFC match-up by tuning into WCKY-AM (1530) or WEBN-FM (102.7) For those who live in or near the Cincinnati area, the game can also be listened to on the Bengals' official app.