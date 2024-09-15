How to listen to Bengals vs. Chiefs NFL Week 2 game on the radio
Believe it or not, a lot of people listen to football on the radio. Some do it by choice, others do it out of necessity because it's their only option. Maybe they're taking a long road trip on game day and want to tune in from the road, or perhaps an outdoor adventure makes catching the contest on television impossible.
Whatever the reason, we're here to help those wondering how to listen to the Week 2 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on the ol' radio. Luckily, there are several options for the game on the radio. You'll find all the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Chiefs on the radio
The game between the two recent rivals is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game between Cincinnati and Kansas City will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Chiefs game center nationwide on desktop and in-market on mobile. The broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM, channel 382.
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription.NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Chiefs
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Kansas City. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
After losing to the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Bengals will be looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the third consecutive season, while the Chiefs will try to start the season 2-0 after besting Baltimore in their first game. Be sure to tune in.