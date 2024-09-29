How to listen to Bengals vs. Panthers NFL Week 4 game on the radio
Sometimes NFL fans want -- or need -- to listen to a game on the old, tried-and-true radio. After all, if listening to it via radio is the only available option, it's far better than the alternative of not catching the game at all.
So, if you're a Cincinnati Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. Luckily, there are several options when it comes to catching today's game on the radio. You'll find all the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Panthers on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Panthers is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Panthers game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile. NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Panthers
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Carolina. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
The Bengals started the '24 season with three straight losses, while the Panthers dropped their first two games before pulling out a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Both teams will be looking to overcome their respective slow starts today, so it should be an exciting one. Be sure to tune in.