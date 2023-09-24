How to listen to the Bengals vs. Rams game on the radio
Bengals/Rams kicks off at 8:15 EST on Monday night.
It's Week 3 and the Cincinnati Bengals have had this game circled on their calendar for a while as they'll finally get a rematch against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams took down the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and got to celebrate in the confetti while Bengals fans were left devastated thinking what could have been.
While a Week 3 win wouldn't erase the pain of that Super Bowl loss, what it would do is get the Bengals into the win column this season. They're currently 0-2 while the Rams are 1-1 and surprising people. People didn't think much of the Rams entering the season given some of the moves they made in the offseason but they beat the Seahawks in Week 1 and put up a fight against the 49ers in Week 2.
Even though this game is on Monday night, some people still might prefer to listen to the game on the radio. Here's how to do so.
How to listen to Bengals vs Rams on the radio
The game will be carried by the Bengals Radio Network. Fans can listen to the game by tuning to WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7), according to the Bengals' offivial website. For those who live in or near the Cincinnati area, you can also tune into the game on the Bengals app.
According to Awful Announcing, the game will also be available on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner on the call.
The Bengals Radio Network will carry the game and you can listen by tuning in to WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7), according to the Bengals official website. If you're in or near Cincinnati, the game will also be available on the Bengals app.