How to listen to the Bengals vs. Ravens game on the radio
Bengals vs Ravens kicks off at 1 EST on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium for their first football game (that counts) since their crazy win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round. Their opponent this weekend are those same Ravens, hoping to drop the Bengals to 0-2 on the year.
The Bengals lost 24-3 to the Browns last weekend and looked awful offensively and on special teams. The defense played well but eventually, they gassed out and the Browns were able to effectively ice the game.
Baltimore had the opposite game, blowing out their opponent, the Houston Texans. They did so by a score of 25-9 but lost a lot of key players to injuries in the process.
This game is an enticing one but the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match-up will be on in most households. For those who want to listen to the Bengals and Ravens game on the radio, we've got you covered.
How to listen to Bengals vs Ravens on the radio
The Bengals Radio Network will carry the game and you can listen by tuning in to WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7), according to the Bengals official website. If you're in or near Cincinnati, the game will also be available on the Bengals app.
This game is an important one as it will either put both of these teams at 1-1 or the Bengals will be 0-2, just like they were a season ago. There wouldn't a need to panic since the Bengals are frequent slow starters but dropping to 0-2 in the AFC North might be a tough hole to crawl out of with how much stronger it is this year.