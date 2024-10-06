How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Week 5 game on the radio
Today's contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens is an important one. It's the first divisional matchup of the season for both teams, and the first of two meetings between the teams on the season.
The Ravens enter one game head of the Bengals in the standings. Cincinnati will pull even with Baltimore with a win, but they'll fall two games behind with a loss. The Ravens are riding a two-game win streak over Cincinnati, as they bested the Bengals in both meetings between the teams last season.
if you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 5 game against the Ravens on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. Luckily, there are several options when it comes to catching today's game on the radio. You'll find all the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Ravens is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile. The broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM. NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Ravens
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Baltimore. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Be sure to tune in, Bengals fans.