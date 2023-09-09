How to listen to the Bengals vs. Browns game on the radio
The Cincinnati Bengals kick off the 2023 regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns. This is a huge game right from the start of the season as the Bengals will look to take down a team that has had their number and start 1-0 on the season. The AFC North will be a gauntlet once again so winning this one would set the Bengals up well right from the jump.
The Bengals are a Super Bowl contender thanks to both their strong offense and defense while the Browns are also entering the year with playoff aspirations. It's plausible that all four AFC North teams make the postseason or at least finish the season with a winning record, that's how competitive this division is.
As for the game itself, some people either can't watch the game on TV or prefer to listen to the game on the radio for a variety of reasons. If you're interested in listening to the game on the radio, there are a few ways you can do so.
How to listen to Bengals vs Browns on the radio
The Bengals Radio Network will carry the game and you can listen by tuning in to WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7), according to the Bengals official website. If you're in-market, you can also listen to the game on the Bengals app.