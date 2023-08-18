How to watch the Bengals game tonight
Bengals vs Falcons kicks off at 7:30 PM EST
The Cincinnati Bengals will partake in their second preseason game of the year, this time on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. The first preseason game only saw one starter suit up for Cincinnati and while we should see more of the starters in Game 2, they probably won't be out there for long.
Preseason games might not count in the record books but these games help the coaching staff decide who will make the roster and who will be on the outside looking in when everything is said and done.
Because preseason games are a whole different animal than regular season games, it might be tough to find where to watch this game at. We're here to help.
How to watch Bengals vs Falcons
For those in the Cincinnati area, you can catch the game on WKRC-TV, which is the local CBS channel or you can stream on Paramount+.
For those outside the Cincinnati market, you can stream the game on NFL+. The Cincinnati radio stations carrying the game are WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7), and WLW-AM (700).
