How to Watch Bengals vs. Bears in NFL Preseason Week 2 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their second preseason game of 2024 against the Bears in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17. Cincinnati will be looking to avenge a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener. Meanwhile, the Bears have already played two exhibitions, and they won both of then.
Unlike the first game of the preseason for the Bengals, the starters aren't expected to play against the Bears, so the reserves will get an extended look. This will be beneficial when it comes time for the coaching staff to decide who makes the final roster and iron out the depth chart.
Even without the starters out there, there's still plenty for Bengals fans to watch for. We're here to help. Here's all the pertinent viewing information for the preseason clash between Cincinnati and Chicago.
Bengals vs. Bears game details
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Location: Soldier Field
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The last time these two teams played against each other in the preseason was in 2018. That game took place in Cincinnati and the Bengals pulled out a 30-27 victory. The teams last played against in each other in the regular season in 2021.
How to watch Bengals vs. Bears on cable
Per the Bengals website, the game will be available on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The network is led by flagship WXIX-TV (FOX19) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, KY, and BOUNCE TV (18-3) in Lexington, KY.
The game will also be shown nationally on NFL Network, so anyone with access to that channel will be able to catch the contest.
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Bears
For in-market fans, the game can be streamed for free on the Bengals' website or through the team's app. Out-of-market fans can use NFL+ to stream the game (subscription required). International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game can also be listened to via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, which includes stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).