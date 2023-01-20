How To Watch Bengals vs Bills, AFC Divisional: Live Stream and Game Predictions
The Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills never had a final score, as the game was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be administered CPR.
The two teams will go head-to-head this Sunday in Orchard Park and we'll finally get to see which of these teams is better.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Bills
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream Bengals vs. Bills
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Bills
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Bills Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
- When: January 22nd, 3:00 EST
Bengals vs. Bills odds and prediction
As of this writing, the Bengals are 4.5 dogs to the Bills. I've been confidently saying all week that I think Cincinnati will win this one handily and I'm sticking with that. Give me a 38-24 Bengals victory to take down the NFL darlings and advance to the AFC Championship Game!
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Bills?
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 34 degrees and feel like 25 degrees with overcast skies at kickoff. By the fourth quarter, the temperature will remain the same in theory but it'll be cloudy and windy, making it feel more like 24 degrees.
Bengals vs. Bills history
The Bills lead the series by just two games, sitting with an all-time record of 17-15-0. Who knows if they'd have ended up increasing their lead to three games or if the Bengals would have closed the gap in Week 17 but it'll either be an 18-15-0 series advantage or a narrow 17-16-0 tilt for Buffalo after Sunday's game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.