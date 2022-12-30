How To Watch Bengals vs Bills, Week 17: Live Stream and Game Predictions
The biggest game of the week happens to fall on Monday Night Football and it'll pit the Cincinnati Bengals against the Buffalo Bills for what could be for the rights to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
The Bengals have to win this game if they want that No. 1 seed while also hoping that the Chiefs slip up in their final two games. If the Bills win this game, the No. 1 seed is no longer a possibility for Cincinnati but they can then shift their attention to winning their division and getting the best possible seed.
This will be a tough game and the Bengals have not had great luck in primetime this season. They lost to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football back in October and then got blown out by the Browns on Monday Night Football on Halloween. Hopefully this game goes better for them. It is at home, after all.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Bills
The game will air on ESPN.
How to stream Bengals vs. Bills
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to Bengals vs. Bills
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Bills Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: Monday, January 2nd, 8:30 EST
Bengals vs. Bills odds and prediction
FanDuel has the Bills as 1.5-point favorites despite being the road team. The moneylines are -102 for Cincinnati and -116 for Buffalo while the over/under is at 49.5 points.
I wish I could pick Cincinnati to win this game but my gut is telling me to go with Buffalo. It'll be close but I'm predicting a 24-17 Bills victory.
What is the weather for Bengals vs. Bills?
The weather should be pretty nice for this massive matchup, which hopefully means that Bengals fans will pack the Jungle! NFL Weather says that it'll be overcast and 61 degrees at kickoff. The temperature won't change but it will be windy outside so that's something to factor in.
Bengals vs. Bills history
According to The Football Database, Buffalo leads the all-time series by just two wins (17-15-0). The two teams have traded wins in each of their last four matchups with the Bills winning the most recent one by a score of 21-17 in 2019. Joe Burrow has yet to face the Bills, which is worth noting.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.