How to watch Bengals vs. Buccaneers preseason Week 1: TV channel, start time and more
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals will get their first look at the team when they open the preseason up by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 10. Last time we saw the Bengals out on the field was during a Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns in January. Even though the win gave Cincinnati a winning record for the season (9-8), they still missed out on the playoffs.
2024 represents a fresh start though, and the Bengals should be eager to capitalize on it. Probably the biggest storyline for the Bengals heading into preseason play is the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last seson.
Burrow has been a full participant throughout training camp so far, and he's actually expected to play in Cincinnati's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, albeit likely in a very limited capacity. Nonetheless, Bengals fans will be itching to see Burrow and the rest of the Bengals out on the field. So, we're here to help. Here's all the viewing information you need for Cincinnati's preseason opener against Tampa Bay.
Bengals vs. Buccaneers game details
- Date: Saturday, August 10
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The last time these two teams played against each other in the preseason was in 2021. That game took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and the Bengals pulled out a 19-14 victory. The teams last played against in each other in the regular season in 2022.
Viewing information
Per the Bengals website, the game will be available on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The network is led by flagship WXIX-TV (FOX19) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, KY, and BOUNCE TV (18-3) in Lexington, KY.
Streaming and radio information
For in-market fans, the game can be streamed for free on the Bengals' website or through the team's app. Out-of-market fans can use NFL+ to stream the game (subscription required). International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game can also be listened to via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, which includes stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).