AFC Conference Championship Games: Time, Dates & How to Watch (Bengals vs Chiefs)
Once again, it'll be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs as the last two teams standing in the AFC with the hopes of representing the conference in the Super Bowl.
Just because things have gone Cincinnati's way the past three matchups does not mean it'll be that way here. The Chiefs are playing in their fifth straight AFC title game so clearly they're a good team and know how to win in these big moments.
That being said, it's hard not to look at the Bengals' recent success both against the Chiefs and overall and not feel confident.
Here's what you need to know about the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
How to watch AFC Championship Game
The game will be televised on CBS.
How to stream AFC Championship Game
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
How to listen to AFC Championship Game
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
AFC Championship Game Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- When: January 29th, 6:30 EST
AFC Championship Game odds and prediction
As of this writing, the Bengals are favored by 1.5 points and now they'll have to find another source of motivation other than "Nobody believes in us" because that isn't the case anymore. The Chiefs are underdogs at home because of the injury to Patrick Mahomes and the only thing that makes KC a scary team in this situation is that it'll force Andy Reid to run the ball more.
There's no reason why the Bengals should lose this game, however. If a major injury happens, that's one thing, but losing to a one-legged Mahomes would be a new low. I do think this will be a competitive game until about the third quarter where the Bengals will break away.
Bengals win 28-20 to advance to the Super Bowl.
What is the weather for AFC Championship Game?
According to Weather.com, the daytime forecast in Kansas City on Sunday will be: "Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph." By nighttime, "A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph." There is a slight chance of snow as well.
Perfect football weather!