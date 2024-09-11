How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 2 with and without cable
The first week of the 2024 NFL season didn't go the way the Cincinnati Bengals had hoped, but they'll have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 against the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs and Bengals have become rivals in recent years, and recent contests between the teams have been very entertaining. So, this is a game that general NFL fans -- in addition to fans of the two participating teams -- will want to want to tune in for, and we're here to help.
Here's all the pertinent viewing information for the regular season clash between Cincinnati and Kansas City.
Bengals vs. Chiefs game details
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium
- Kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET
These two teams last played each other during the regular season late in December of last year. The Chiefs pulled out a 25-17 victory over the Bengals in that contest, but Joe Burrow didn't play in the game as he was sidelined with a season-ending wrist injury. Burrow himself holds a 3-1 career record against Kansas City, and the Bengals hold a slim 18-16 lead over Kansas City in the all-time series.
How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters for the game are Tony Romo (Analyst), Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Chiefs
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Kansas City. For those in-market, the season opener can be streamed on Paramount+ (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game will be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Patriots game center nationwide on desktop and in-market on mobile. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). Per the Bengals website, the broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM on channel 382.