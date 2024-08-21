How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts in NFL Preseason Week 3 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final preseason game of 2024 against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 22. For the Bengals, the game comes on the heels of a 27-3 shellacking at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Cincinnati also lost its preseason opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-14.
Meanwhile, the Colts have gone 1-1 in preseason play so far with a 34-30 loss to the Denver Broncos and a 21-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It's worth noting that while the Colts plan to play their starters for at least some of the game, the Bengals won't be playing their first-teamers for the second straight game.
Here's all the pertinent viewing information for the preseason clash between Cincinnati and Indianapolis.
Bengals vs. Colts game details
- Date: Thursday, August 22
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET
The last time these two teams played against each other in the preseason was in 2019. That game took place in Cincinnati and the Colts pulled out a 13-6 victory. The teams will also be somewhat familiar with each other as they faced off in a regular season meeting in December of last year. The Bengals won that game 34-14.
How to watch Bengals vs. Colts on cable
Per the Bengals website, fans in the Cincinnati area will be able to watch the game on WXIX-TV (FOX Ch. 19). Otherwise, the game will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video.
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Colts
The exhibition between the Bengals and Colts will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If you don't currently have access to Prime Video, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game can also be listened to via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, which includes stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be availableon the Bengals-Colts game center to in-market fans. Radio broadcasters for the game are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).