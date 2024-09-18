How to Watch Bengals vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3 with and without cable
After two straight Sunday games to start the season, the Cincinnati Bengals will play their first Monday Night game of the season against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.
The Bengals enter the matchup with Washington with an 0-2 record after dropping games to the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Meanwhile, Washington is 1-1 after a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Week 2 win over the New York Giants.
The Bengals really don't want to start the season 0-3, as their chances of making the postseason are virtually shot at that point. So, they should be extremely motivated against the Commanders. Here's all the pertinent viewing information for the Monday night clash between Cincinnati and Washington.
Bengals vs. Commanders game details
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET
These two teams last played each other in the regular season back in November of 2020. In fact, the Bengals have never faced off against Washington since the team changed its name to the Commanders. Washington pulled out a 20-9 victory in that 2020 showdown. The teams have a 5-5-1 all-time record against each other, so whoever wins the game on Monday Night Football will take the edge in the series.
How to watch Bengals vs. Commanders on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Commanders will air nationally on ABC on Monday night. Broadcasters for the game are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Commanders
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Washington. For those in-market, the season opener can be streamed on ESPN+ (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on ESPN+. International viewers will have to useGame Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
The game will be available via radio. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Commanders game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile. Radio broadcasters for the contest are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).