How to Watch Bengals vs. Patriots in NFL Week 1 with and without cable
The start of the 2024 NFL season is finally upon us. The Cincinnati Bengals will open up the season by hosting the New England Patriots, and the game will feature no shortage of storylines, including Joe Burrow's return to game action after suffering a serious wrist injury last season. Cincinnati will also debut a new-look backfield and a new-look secondary against New England.
The first game of the season is important for every team, but that's especially true for the Bengals who will be looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season and also avoid another slow start. Cincinnati started each of the previous two seasons with an 0-2 record, and immediately having to dig yourself out of an early hole isn't ideal.
A strong start could help set the tone for a successful season, and that starts with the game against the Patriots. Bengals fans won't want to miss it and we're here to help. Here's all the pertinent viewing information for the regular season clash between Cincinnati and New England.
Bengals vs. Patriots game details
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
These two teams last played each other during the regular season in December of 2022. The Bengals pulled out a 22-18 victory over New England in that game, but the Patriots hold a 17-10 all-time record against Cincinnati. All of those meetings occurred during the regular season, as the teams have never squared off against each other in the postseason.
How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Patriots will air on CBS. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
Streaming and radio information for Bengals vs. Patriots
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and New England. For those in-market, the season opener can be streamed on Paramount+ (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.