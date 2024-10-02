How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 5 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first win of the season in Week 4 over the Carolina Panthers, but they don't have time to dwell on it or celebrate, as the Bengals have to get right back to work for a difficult Week 6 matchup against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
The game will be the first divisional matchup of the season for the Bengals, and the first of two meetings on the season between the two teams, as they'll also meet again in November.
Just like the Bengals are coming off of a win, the Ravens are also coming off of an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills, who were previously undefeated. Baltimore is now 2-2 on the season, and sits one game above the Bengals in the AFC North standings. So obviously this first meeting between the teams will be big for seeding, and it will be a game that fans don't want to miss.
Here's all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 5 game between the division rivals.
Bengals vs. Ravens game details
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Since they're in the same division, the Bengals and Ravens play against each other twice every year. Last season, the Ravens bested the Bengals in both of the meetings between the teams. They pulled out a 27-24 win in Week 2, and then a 34-20 victory in mid-November, so the Bengals should be hungry for some revenge in the first meeting of the 2024 season.
How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Ravens will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Ravens
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Carolina. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on Paramount+ (any device), as well as NFL+(mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.