How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers, Week 11: Live stream, game predictions
The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road this week for a divisional showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the Bengals have a 5-4 record, three of those losses have come against division opponents, including an overtime Week 1 loss to these very same Steelers. Pittsburgh has won just two games since that Week 1 matchup while the Bengals have won five.
On paper, there's no debating which team is more talented and should win as a result. Games aren't based off of who should win though. The Bengals have to do what they couldn't in Week 1 and score points early and often.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Steelers
This game will air on CBS at 4:25 eastern time.
How to stream Bengals vs Steelers
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only
How to listen to the Bengals vs. Steelers
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Steelers Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: Sunday, November 20th, 4:25 ET
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions
The stripes are favored by 3.5 points despite playing on the road, meaning if they were the home team, they'd be 6-point favorites. They sit on a -196 moneyline and the over/under of points is set at 40.5. The Steelers haven't been good on offense this year so as long as the Bengals can get on the board early, they should be able to coast to victory against a rookie quarterback. 34-17 Bengals is my prediction.
Cincinnati Bengals record all-time against the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers used to own the Bengals during the Ben Roethlisberger but we saw that trend get bucked at the end of 2020 when the Bengals went on a three-game win streak. Pittsburgh won the first matchup this season and Bengals fans were used to seeing the team from the Steel City get the better of their stripes, as the Steelers have gone 68-38 against Cincinnati.
Weather for Bengals vs. Steelers
According to NFL Weather, this game has a projected temperature of 28 degrees with clear skies. Both teams are used to playing in the cold weather this time of year so the weather shouldn't play too big of a factor.
