How to Watch NFL Games in 2023 With & Without Cable
The 2023 NFL regular season is almost here and with so many people opting to cut the cord, let's discuss the ways you can watch the games with and without cable.
The NFL typically airs their games on CBS or FOX depending on if it's an AFC or NFC matchup but as we all know, Sunday night games air on NBC and Monday night games are on ESPN. Now with streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Peacock, and others getting into the mix, it can be hard to keep track of where you can catch games at.
How to watch the NFL on cable in 2023
If you live in the market of your favorite team, it's quite easy to catch every game for your team. Most games will air on either CBS or FOX and then if you're fortunate enough to have a game air on Sunday night, it'll be on NBC. Monday night games air on ESPN and ABC and Thursday night games are on Amazon Prime, which means that unless you live in the area where your team plays, you'll have to have an Amazon Prime subscription.
How to watch the NFL without cable in 2023
Not every Monday night game will air both on ESPN and ABC so if you don't have cable and the game is only on ESPN, it could be a little trickier for you to watch. Fortunately, there are streaming services that offer ESPN, such as Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, and of course, ESPN+.
Any game that airs on NFL Network can also be streamed on Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube TV.
Also, don't forget about NFL Red Zone, which can be added to packages on any of the three aforementioned streaming options.