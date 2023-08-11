How to watch the Bengals game tonight
The Bengals kick off their preseason against the Packers on Friday night.
The Cincinnati Bengals finally play in a football game on Friday night, as they'll begin their 2023 preseason campaign against the Green Bay Packers.
The preseason might not count in the record books but it's important for a slew of reasons. It allows the coaching staff to see which players on the roster bubble deserve to make the team and also helps them determine position battles.
While we likely won't see many of the starters (if any) in Friday night's matchup against the Packers, fans are chomping at the bit for any kind of football and now they'll have their wish.
Bengals vs Packers TV info
The Bengals and Packers are set to kick things off at 7:00 EST. The game will air on NFL Network and ABC for those of you who don't live in the Cincinnati area. You can also stream the game on Fubo TV, NFL+, or YouTube TV.
For those in the Cincinnati area:
"The network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky."- Bengals official website
It might only be a preseason game but this is an important offseason for the Bengals and what could be yet another magical season begins on August 11 in Paycor Stadium.