How to watch the NFL in 2023-24 With & Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
The 2023 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. With the season getting closer and a lot of football fans cutting the cord, let's look at how you can watch games with and without cable.
How to watch the NFL on cable in 2023
If you live in the same market as your favorite team, that makes watching on cable easier. All you'll have to do is either turn to CBS or FOX if it's a traditional Sunday afternoon game. If it's a Sunday night game, it'll air on NBC and if it's on Monday night, you can catch the action on ESPN (and sometimes on ABC as well).
If you don't live in the same market as your favorite team, you'll have to turn to the streaming options, which we'll tackle below in the watching games without cable section.
How to watch the NFL without cable in 2023
The major streaming services that those without cable will want to have for the NFL season are Amazon Prime (for Thursday night games), ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV. Five NFL games will also air on NFL Network this season too so that's when having Fubo and YouTube TV come in handy because they should carry NFL Network.
For those who don't live in the same market as their favorite team, streaming services will be your best friend. With the aforementioned streaming services should be able to get you all 17 of your favorite team's games in the 2023 season.