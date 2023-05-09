How to watch the NFL Schedule Release: Date, Time & Channel
It won't be long before the football world knows every single NFL team's schedule for the upcoming season. The NFL Schedule Release is set for this Thursday and hopefully, it's a good one for the Cincinnati Bengals. They ended last season at 12-4 and rightfully won the AFC North. They were a playoff contender and unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.
As the Bengals continue preparing for the upcoming season, all sights will be on what their 2023 NFL schedule will look like. There's a very good chance they'll more than likely have the very first game of the regular season on primetime to kick things off and what a game it could be if the rumors are true that it'll be against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
At any rate, the NFL confirmed that the NFL Schedule Release will indeed be this Thursday and revealed in its entirety on the NFL Network that night. It should be a fun event to then analyze in so many different ways as we still have quite a while to wait until the regular season is finally here.
NFL Schedule Release will be on 5/11/23 and featured on the NFL Network
DATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023
TIME: 8:00 PM Eastern Time
CHANNEL: NFL Network, ESPN2
STREAMING: NFL+
The future is still very bright for the Bengals as they should be able to get right back into their winning ways early and often in 2023. Hopefully, they'll once again make an appearance in the Super Bowl to finally earn the first-ever championship in franchise history. They got so close these last few years and hopefully this year, it's mission complete.