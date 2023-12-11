Huge Bengals Week 14 win boosts their Super Bowl odds
Unlikely but any given Sunday...
With their second straight win, the Cincinnati Bengals have climbed back into the playoff hunt. They still have a long way to get there but this has been an organization that has punched back after getting knocked down over the past few seasons. Who's to say they can't do it again?
After their 20-point win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Bengals' Super Bowl odds increased. This isn't shocking since a win is going to make a team more appealing to the oddsmakers.
Bengals Super Bowl odds
It's not surprising to see the Bengals' odds where they are right now. On the one hand, they're 7-6 and riding a two-game win streak but they're also rolling with a backup quarterback. No matter what your opinion is on Jake Browning, making it to the Super Bowl would be an incredibly tall task for a backup who hasn't had much experience.
I know a lot of people like to point to Nick Foles and what happened in Philadelphia but that's an incredibly rare feat. Foles also had more experience when he took over for Carson Wentz that year.
The Bengals making the playoffs isn't a huge stretch anymore but winning the Super Bowl would be pretty crazy, even with how well they're playing recently.