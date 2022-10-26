Huge game by Joe Burrow couldn't have come at a more perfect time
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dialed in and ready to get this season back on track to Super Bowl glory.
Watching Burrow play in the last two weeks has been a pure joy, and he looks pretty close to last year's form seven games into the season. Burrow recorded one of his highest ever passing totals against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, albeit against a severely injured secondary.
An apt comparison would be what Burrow accomplished against the Baltimore Ravens when he put 41 points over essentially practice squad defenders. Nonetheless, Burrow's numbers don't lie, and his resurgence in form is coming at the ideal time.
In his last two games, Burrow has gone 62-of-79 for 826 yards. He's totaled eight touchdowns, six passing and two rushing, and hasn't thrown a single pick or turned over the ball. He averages 9.9 yards per attempt and boasts an incredible 78.5 percent pass completion rate.
Do the early season Bengals doubters have anything to say to that?
Bengals' Joe Burrow has re-entered the MVP conversation halfway through the season
Burrow naturally was the highest graded Bengal in Week 7 per Pro Football Focus, earning a 91.8 overall grade; Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase trailed behind as the second and third-highest graded players from the game.
The third-year quarterback spoke to the media after the Falcons game and displayed his "excitement" over the current state of the Bengals' offense:
"We’re hitting our stride. We’re excited about where we’re at. We’ve had moments like that all year; it’s just about consistency and spreading that out over an entire game. And the last two weeks, we’ve been able to do that."- Joe Burrow
It certainly helps that Burrow has one of the league's most talented pass-catching corps to work with: Chase, Boyd, and Tee Higgins have combined for 1,515 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Though Chase leads the target share with 74 compared to Higgins' 44 and Boyd's 38, all three wideouts have taken turns shining in the spotlight this year.
Tight end Hayden Hurst has also developed into a reliable receiver working the middle of the field, so much so that we doubt Bengals fans are ruing the loss of C.J. Uzomah this past offseason.
Cincinnati's offensive line, too, deserves a shout out for vastly improving their production since the first week of the season, and the unit should only gel better over time.
Burrow's next victims will be the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before the Bengals head into their BYE week -- the team could potentially hold a 6-3 record going into the break, which would obviously be the best case scenario.
The Bengals are back, and Joey B is back as well. That's no coincidence in 2022.