Identifying Bengals most intriguing position battle this offseason
The Cincinnati Bengals figure to have several intriguing position battles this offseason, including at the third wide receiver spot and tight end. However, one position battle in particular stands out as especially intriguing, and that position is safety.
Safety is Cincinnati's most intriguing position battle
Upgrading the safety position was clearly a priority for the Bengals this offseason, and the team's activity in improving the position should lead to the single most intriguing position battle of the Cincinnati summer. There are three starting-caliber safeties on the roster, at least, and it will be extremely interesting to see who snags the starting spots.
The team added two potential starters in free agency in Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, who previously played for the Bengals. Stone brings some serious playmaking ability to Cincinnati's secondary, as he led the AFC with seven interceptions last season, while Bell was a big part of the defense when the Bengals went to Super Bowl LVI a couple of years ago.
There's also second-year safety Jordan Battle, who started in seven games for the Bengals last season and will be looking to increase that number in 2024. The organization is high on Battle's potential after drafting him in the third round last year, and he was recently named as the team's breakout candidate for the 2024 season by Pro Football Focus.
As a rookie last season, Battle played in all 17 games for Cincinnati. He tallied 71 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception. His play was promising to say the least, and it seems like he's the future of the safety position in Cincinnati. But he'll have to win the job first, and Stone and Bell will both likely have something to say about that.
Even though only two will be starters, all three guys are likely to see substantial on-field opportunity next season, and competing against each other all summer should be beneficial.