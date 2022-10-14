If the Panthers have a fire sale, the Bengals should inquire about these players
After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers might opt to sell off players in order to gain draft capital and began rebuilding. If they decide to do so, the Cincinnati Bengals need to call them about possibly trading for Derrick Brown and Brian Burns.
Both of these guys play on the defensive line, where, yes, there's depth but not much of it. D.J. Reader is out for the foreseeable future and his absence has been missed.
Brown, a former first-round pick out of Auburn, struggled in the early portion of is career but he's looked good in Year 3. While his stats don't fly off the page by any means, Brown could definitely help the Bengals interior defensive line against the run.
As for Burns, he's also a former first-round pick and has been dominant throughout his career. He currently has four sacks on the year and could be a monster with Cincinnati.
Bengals need to call about trading for Derrick Brown and Brian Burns
Fans are used to the Bengals not making any trades before the deadline so I don't realistically see this happening. Still, it's hard to deny what major impact either of these guys would have in the Queen City if the Bengals pulled the trigger on a trade.
The Bengals defense is pretty dominant as of now, so that's another reason why I don't see the front office making a move to address the unit. Brown and Burns would make this team better but they certainly wouldn't come cheap.
If the Panthers are desperate to sell players off, perhaps the Bengals will throw their hat into the ring for somebody. We'll just have to wait and see.