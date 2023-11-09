Is Ja'Marr Chase playing this week? (Latest injury update for Texans vs. Bengals in NFL Week 10)
The latest injury update for star receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase suffered a back injury in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, but he was able to finish the game.
Now, his status looks to be in question for Week 10 against the Houston Texans after he missed Wednesday’s practice.
If Chase is unable to go, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would need to step up at receiver for the Bengals. For now, it appears Chase still has a chance to play this week.
Ja’Marr Chase injury status for Week 10 game vs. Houston Texans
Ja’Marr Chase did not practice on Wednesday, and he should be looked at as questionable for the team’s Week 10 game against the Texans.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bets for Week 10 vs. Houston Texans
Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer
Due to Chase’s injury and Higgins (limited) not practicing in full yesterday, oddsmakers haven’t set anytime touchdown odds for this game yet.
However, if Chase sits, Higgins stands to be the primary beneficiary. The star wideout had one of his best games of the season last week, catching eight passes for 110 yards against Buffalo.
He should see a major workload if Chase is limited or can’t play.
DraftKings Sportsbook has a promo offer that you need to take advantage of this week! New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Sign up for DraftKings here!
Ja’Marr Chase injury history
Chase has been very healthy in his NFL career, only missing four games due to a hip injury he suffered last season.
- Oct. 2022: Inguinal Hip Fracture and Tear – missed four games
Hopefully, he is able to recover quickly from his back ailment.
When is Ja’Marr Chase coming back?
If Chase’s back injury holds him out of Week 10, his next chance to play would come in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens – on a short week. That is going to be a tough turnaround regardless if he plays against the Texans or not.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Houston Texans injury report
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.