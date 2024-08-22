Is Joe Burrow playing this week? Star QB's status revealed for preseason finale
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow -- and the rest of Cincinnati's starters -- didn't play in the team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, and that trend will continue this week, as Burrow and the starters are again expected not to play in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
This may come as a bit of a disappointment to Burrow, who stated after the preseason opener that he wouldn't mind absorbing a hit in the preseason in order to clear that mental hurdle before the games really start to matter. He went unscatched throughout his lone drive during that game.
"It would probably help me mentally more than anything," Burrow said of getting hit. "Just understanding falling can hurt. Just get that thing hit one time before you're out there in a real game."
While it makes sense that Burrow would have a desire to get that first hit out of the way during preseason play, it also makes sense that the Bengals wouldn't want him to take any added contact in a game that is essentially meaningless for him.
At least he got a few snaps under his belt in that first game. It was Burrow's first live action since he suffered a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last season, and he played well during his brief time on the field. He was out on the field for just one drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he went 5-for-7 for 51 yards and a touchdown. That was apparently all anyone needed to see from him.
Since Burrow isn't playing in the preseason finale, that means the next time we'll see him out on the field will be for Cincinnati's regular season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 8. The main goal of training camp and preseason play for the Bengals was to get Burrow to the regular season fully healthy, and it seems that they've succeeded there.