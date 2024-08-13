Is Joe Burrow playing this week? Star QB's status revealed for Week 2 of preseason
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow returned to game action during Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Burrow's first live action since he suffered a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last season, and he played well during his brief time on the field.
Burrow was out on the field for just one drive against the Bucs, and he went 5-for-7 for 51 yards and a touchdown. That was all anyone needed to see from him. But, now the question becaomes what does he have in store in terms of a repeat performance?
Burrow's status for preseason game against Bears revealed
Well, as it turns out, Burrow's follow-up performance will consist of standing on the sideline. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Cincinnati's starters won't play in the second preseason game of the season against the Bears in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Taylor was non-committal about the starters' status for the team's final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts scheduled for Aug. 22, so there's a chance that at least some of the starters could play in that contest.
It's doubtful that Burrow will play in that contest, but it's possible. After all, the star signal-caller stated that he wouldn't mind absorbing a hit in the preseason in order to clear that mental hurdle before the games really start to matter. Burrow went untouched throughout his lone drive in the game against Tampa Bay.
"It would probably help me mentally more than anything," Burrow said of getting hit. "Just understanding falling can hurt. Just get that thing hit one time before you're out there in a real game."
When asked if he thought he would play again in the preseason after the opener against the Bucs, Burrow said it would be a collaborative decision between him and coach Taylor.
"That's kind of a Zac question," Burrow said. "We'll kind of make that decision together and see where it goes."
Obviously, Burrow doesn't need to play, and getting him to the regular season healthy is the team's top priority. But, if he was sincere about his desire to get acclimated to getting hit again before the regular season, perhaps Burrow will play for a drive in that final preseason game against Indianapolis.