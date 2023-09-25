Is Joe Burrow playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Rams vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3)
The latest injury update for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a game-time decision for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, it appears he's on track to play, according to the Enquirer's Kelsey Conway.
Burrow reportedly will go through a workout this morning, but even if he plays on Monday he’s going to be dealing with pain in his injured calf.
The Bengals come into this matchup at 0-2, and they can’t afford to drop another game – especially at home. If Burrow can play, it’s likely that he will be out there.
Joe Burrow is questionable for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, but recent reports have showed optimism for him suiting up on Monday.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bet for Week 3 vs. Rams
Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer
Whether Joe Burrow plays or not in Week 3, Joe Mixon could be in line for a big game because of the quarterback’s injury.
The Bengals running back hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but he could be leaned on heavily this week depending upon who is under center. Even if Burrow suits up, the Bengals may want to run the ball more to keep him out of harm’s way.
Mixon was one of the top backs in the NFL in terms of touches inside the 10-yard line last season, so he should dominate goal-line work for the Bengals this season as well.
Joe Burrow injury history
Burrow has only missed time with a torn ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his rookie season. He returned for his second season and has battled through a dislocated finger and a knee sprain in the last few seasons.
When is Joe Burrow coming back?
There’s a chance that Burrow could play in Week 3 against the Rams. If not, his next chance to play would be in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Joe Burrow – questionable, calf
- Irv Smith – doubtful, hamstring
Los Angeles Rams injury report
- Puka Nacua – questionable, oblique
