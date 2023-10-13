Is Tee Higgins playing this week? (Latest injury update for Seahawks vs. Bengals in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib) has a chance to play in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Higgins will be a game-time decision.
Higgins missed the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.
Tee Higgins injury status for Week 6 game vs. Seattle Seahawks
Higgins is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Bengals in Week 6 against the Seahawks.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bet for Week 6 vs. Seahawks
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer
Since Higgins’ status is up in the air, we might as well side with Ja’Marr Chase in the prop market this week after he scored three times in Week 5.
Seattle has allowed the 14th most yards per attempt through the air this season, much worse than the team’s No. 1 rank in terms of yards per carry allowed in 2023.
Chase saw an insane 19 targets last week, and if Higgins sits I’d expect him to easily push double-digit looks in Week 6.
Whether you decide to tail or fade this prop play, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 6.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Tee Higgins injury history
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – did not miss time
- Jan. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed rest of Week 17
- Sept. 2021: Shoulder – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Concussion – did not miss next game
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – only played 10 snaps
- Oct. 2023: Chest Rib Fracture – missed rest of game vs. Titans and Week 5
When is Tee Higgins coming back?
It appears that Higgins has a chance to play in Week 6 against Seattle. However, the Bengals are on a bye next week, so the team may decide to hold him out to give him some extra time to recover from his rib injury.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Tee Higgins – questionable
- Chidobe Awuzie – questionable
- Akeem Davis-Gaither – DNP Thursday
- Myles Murphy – DNP Thursday
- Devin Harper – Limited Thursday
Seattle Seahawks injury report
- DK Metcalf – DNP Thursday
- Damien Lewis – DNP Thursday
- Drew Lock – DNP Thursday
- Artie Burns – DNP Thursday
- Coby Bryant – DNP Thursday
- Jordyn Brooks – DNP Thursday
- Jamal Adams – Limited Thursday
- Phil Haynes – Limited Thursday
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.