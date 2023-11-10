Is Tee Higgins playing this week? (Latest injury update for Texans vs. Bengals in NFL Week 10)
Tee Higgins reportedly is expected to miss the Cincinnati Bengals Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without a key piece of their offense on Sunday, as wide receiver Tee Higgins reportedly is expected to miss the team’s game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.
Higgins aggravated the injury in Wednesday’s practice, and now the Bengals could be shorthanded at receiver going forward. Ja’Marr Chase (back) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and could be on track to play.
Higgins was coming off his best receiving game of the season, catching eight passes for 110 yards in a win over the Buffalo Bills.
Tee Higgins injury status for Week 10 game vs. Houston Texans
Higgins is not expected to play in Week 10 against the Texans. It is likely that he will be listed as doubtful or out for the team’s final injury report on Friday.
Cincinnati Bengals best prop bet for Week 10 with Tee Higgins expected to be out
Tyler Boyd anytime touchdown scorer
Tyler Boyd is set at +210 odds to find the end zone this week, but with Higgins likely out and Ja’Marr Chase potentially limited, Boyd should be much higher.
The veteran receiver has already found the end zone twice this season, and he has at least three catches in every game since Week 2 of the 2023 season.
I expect him to eat up some of the targets that we’d usually see Higgins get, and he did have six catches when Higgins missed the team’s game against Arizona.
Tee Higgins injury history
Higgins has already missed a game this season with a rib fracture, and it looks like he’ll miss Week 10 with the hamstring injury he suffered in practice.
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – did not miss time
- Jan. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed rest of Week 17
- Sept. 2021: Shoulder – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Concussion – did not miss next game
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – only played 10 snaps
- Oct. 2023: Chest Rib Fracture – missed rest of game vs. Titans and Week 5
When is Tee Higgins coming back?
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Friday that Higgins isn’t a candidate for injured reserve at this time. That’s a good sign for his chances of returning within the next four weeks, with his next chance to play coming on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
That may be too quick or a turnaround given the fact that Higgins is already expected to miss Week 10. So the most likely scenario for the star wideout may be a Week 12 return.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Houston Texans injury report
