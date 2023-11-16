Is Tee Higgins playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 11)
The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals will not have star receiver Tee Higgins in the lineup on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Higgins, who missed the team’s Week 10 game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, has already been ruled out.
This is a big blow to the Cincinnati offense, especially since Higgins had his best game of the season in Week 9 – catching eight passes for 110 yards.
Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and others stepped up in Week 10 with Higgins out, although Boyd did drop the game-winning touchdown on Sunday.
Those players, along with superstar Ja’Marr Chase, all figure to have big roles on Thursday Night Football.
Tee Higgins injury status for Week 11 game vs. Baltimore Ravens
Higgins has been ruled out for Week 11 with a hamstring injury that he aggravated in practice last week.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bets with Tee Higgins out in Week 11
Tyler Boyd OVER 44.5 receiving yards
Tyler Boyd was arguably the biggest beneficiary of Higgins’ absence in Week 10, catching eight passes for 117 yards on 12 targets.
I expect Boyd to keep seeing a ton of targets, especially with the Ravens likely keying in on stopping Chase in this game.
Even when Higgins was playing, Boyd was a pretty consistent target in this Cincinnati offense clearing 44.5 yards in two other games this season.
Tee Higgins injury history
Higgins has already missed a game this season with a rib fracture, and he’s missed another with this hamstring injury. Thursday will be the third game this season that the star wideout is unable to suit up for.
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – did not miss time
- Jan. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed rest of Week 17
- Sept. 2021: Shoulder – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Concussion – did not miss next game
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – only played 10 snaps
- Oct. 2023: Chest Rib Fracture – missed rest of game vs. Titans and Week 5
- Nov. 2023: Hamstring – missed Week 10, ruled out for Week 11
When is Tee Higgins coming back?
Cincinnati’s next game is on Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers – a crucial one for the team’s division and playoff standing.
Higgins seems to have a chance to play in that game since the team didn’t place him on injured reserve, but for now he should be considered questionable at best until he can return to the practice field. Luckily, Higgins will have 10 more days to rest up before the Bengals next game.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Tee Higgins – out, hamstring
- Sam Hubbard – out, ankle
- Andrei Iosivas – out, knee
- Charlie Jones – questionable, thumb
Baltimore Ravens injury report
- Devin Duvernay – questionable, hamstring
- Marlon Humphrey – doubtful, calf
- John Simpson – questionable, illness/shoulder
- Trenton Simpson – out, concussion
- Ronnie Stanley – out, knee
- Kyle Van Noy – questionable, groin
- Daryl Worley – questionable, hamstring
