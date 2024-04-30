It doesn't sound like the Bengals plan to trade Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson is seeking some long-term security in Cincinnati, or elsewhere.
it doesn't sound like the Cincinnati Bengals plan to trade defensive end Trey Hendrickson, despite his request to be moved due to the lack of long-term extension in Cincinnati.
"You let Trey voice his concerns. I'm listening," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the situation. "I've got an open ear to him. I love Trey. I've told Trey that. "We want Trey to play here next year for us. He's gonna play here next year for us. He's gonna have success, and we're gonna have success and I'm excited or that."
Hendrickson originally signed a four-year deal with the Bengals in 2021 and he's been stellar since. He started in 46 games for Cincinnati over the past three seasons and he's made the Pro Bowl every year that he's put on a Bengals uniform. As a result, he's seeking some security when it comes to his contract.
"Our No. 1 goal is to get a long-term commitment from them," Hendrickson's agent, Harold Lewis said of the trade request. "If we can't, then we're asking for a trade. And hopefully if he gets traded, that's what we do -- get a long-term commitment with somewhere else."
Same approach as Higgins
When it comes to Hendrickson's trade request, the Bengals appear to be taking the same approach that they've taken with wide receiver Tee Higgins, who also requested a trade away from Cincinnati at the onset of free agency. That approach basically amounts to: "We've heard your request, but we think we're as a team with you on the roster, so, sorry!"
Of course that's not an actual quote, but it might as well be. Taylor's comments about Hendrickson's trade virtually mirrored what he said about Higgins.
“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said earlier this offseason. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. . . . I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different.”
Just because a player requests a trade doesn't mean that the team has to oblige, and the Bengals are obviously well aware of this. There's still time over the offseason for a move to be made, but with the '24 draft now in the rearview, the likelihood of either Hendrickson or Higgins being moved seems very low.