J.J. Watt trolls Bengals after must-see locker room renovation
J.J. Watt is no longer terrorizing Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks, but he can still get some jokes in at the organization's expense even in retirement.
In response to a post on X touting the features of Cincinnati's new, upgraded locker room, Watt poked some fun at the fact that the weight of the new lockers was included as a selling point.
"I often sat at my locker and thought, 'If only it weighed more,'” Watt wrote.
In a follow-up post, Watt made sure to clarify that he was kidding with his comment, and that he thought the upgraded locker room was indeed very nice. However, he did emphasize the fact that locker weight was never something he considered during his playing days.
Watt has a history of tormenting the Bengals -- his Texans bested the Bengals in consecutive Wild Card games in 2011 and 2012 -- so perhaps old habits die hard. Ultimately, the once-dominant defender ended up apologizing to Bengals fans everywhere, though the apology seemed slightly sarcastic (it's tough to tell on X).
At the end of the day, no harm was done. The Bengals got a very nice, new locker room, and Watt got some jokes off. That's a win-win situation. Plus, Cincinnati's new locker room earned a stamp of approval from the players, including star quarterback Joe Burrow.
"It's sick," Burrow said of the new locker room. "The more we continue to invest in stuff like this, the more comfortable the players are going to be. We're going to love coming into work. I'm really happy with it. It's quite an upgrade. Credit to ownership for putting this all together."
The new-look locker room includes upgraded restroom facilities, an open design with higher ceilings that help maximize the original football-shape footprint to enable team connectivity, a fuel station, circadian rhythm lighting that can sync to music from the new sound system, and increased Wi-Fi for better connectivity, per the team's website. Oh yeah, it also has some very heavy lockers.