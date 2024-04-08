WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase breaks down the top four plays of his Bengals career
Cincinnati's star receiver is a highlight machine.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has such a deep NFL highlight reel that it's easy to forget he's been only been in the league for three seasons. In that time he has amassed 3,717 yards, 29 touchdowns and seemingly endless highlights.
In a recent segment shared on the NFL's official X account, Chase broke down the top four plays of his career to this point. Narrowing the reel down to just four plays probably wasn't easy, but they managed to do it. You can check out the full segment below:
Chase will assuredly add to his absurd highlight reel next season, and that should give Bengals fans something to be very excited about.
Chase's future in Cincinnati
His big-play potential is a big part of the reason that Cincinnati is widely expected to lock Chase up with a long-term extension in the near future.
According to a recent projection from Spotrac, Chase is expected to get an extension in the range of $120 million over four years with $46 million guaranteed at signing and $70 million partially guaranteed. That's an average annual value of $30 million.
While that extension is lilkely coming, there's been no movement on it at this point in time, according to Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn.
“We haven't started,” Blackburn said of extension talks with Chase. “That's sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can't say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”
At just 24 years old, Chase has a ton of great football ahead of him, so keeping him in Cincinnati for as long as possible is a wise strategy.