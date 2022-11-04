Ja'Marr Chase is still listed as OUT for Bengals in Week 9 vs Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Ja'Marr Chase for the second straight week, as the former first-round pick has been listed as OUT on the team's Friday injury report.
Chase isn't the only notable player who won't suit up for Week 9 against the Panthers. Chidobe Awuzie is an obvious one, as he tore his ACL in the Monday night loss to Cleveland. Mike Hilton and Josh Tupou are the other two players who for sure won't play on Sunday afternoon. Hilton injured his finger and Tupou is still battling a calf injury.
Injuries are starting to pile up for the Bengals and this is something that the team was able to avoid last year on their run to the Super Bowl.
Bengals Week 9 Injury Report
While the four aforementioned players are OUT, there are two other players listed as QUESTIONABLE. Both La'el Collins and Tre Flowers have these designations on the injury report. Collins has been battling an illness while Flowers is dealing with a hamstring issue.
The cornerback position is in rough shape heading into this one so fortunately, Eli Apple is healthy and ready to go after missing last week due to a hamstring injury. That's about the only positive when it comes to that position, as Awuzie and Hilton are both unavailable, meaning that it'll be Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Jalen Davis running things in the secondary.
The Panthers are 2-6 so they're not a good football team but anything can happen on Sundays, as Bengals fans are well-aware of. Injuries could play a factor in why this team struggles down the stretch and that's something they didn't have to deal with much a season ago.
Chase is the biggest name on the injury report and we saw the offense struggle without him on the field. Hopefully that was just a one-time thing and they can get points on the board in Week 9.