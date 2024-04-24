Ja'Marr Chase reveals what Joe Burrow texted him before 2021 NFL Draft
Cincinnati selected Chase with the fifth pick in '21.
Ja'Marr Chase had an idea that the Cincinnati Bengals were going to select him with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to a text that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sent his former LSU teammate on the morning of the draft.
What did the text say?
"[We're] coming to get you."
And sure enough, that night Chase joined Burrow as a member of the Bengals, and the rest is history, as they say. Burrow and Chase has been a dominant duo since, and they were recently ranked as one of the best quarterback/receiver duos in the entire NFL.
That LSU bond
It's not especially surprising that Burrow and Chase have developed such solid chemistry together in just three NFL seasons given the fact that they were also teammates together in college at LSU. The two played together for two seasons in Louisiana, and they led the Tigers to a National Championship in 2020. Burrow was the top overall pick in NFL draft in 2020, and Chase went No. 5 overall in 2021.
Since he was drafted, Chase has compiled over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons, and he was also named to the Pro Bowl three times. The Bengals went to consecutive AFC Championship games in 2021 and 2022, and made it to the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the '21 campaign.
Burrow is entering his fifth season in Cincinnati, while Chase is heading into his fourth, and the two will likely continue to play together for the forseeable future. Burrow is already locked up on a mega-deal, and Chase is also in line for a massive extension that he's likely to receive either this offseason or next. In other words, the pair from LSU still has a whole lot of damage to do in the NFL.