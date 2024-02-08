Ja'Marr Chase reveals who he models his game after
"That was the only person I really watched a lot."
Super Bowl week means that we get to hear interviews from former and current Cincinnati Bengals players at Radio Row. Ja'Marr Chase appeared on FanSided's Stacking the Box podcast and discussed everything from who his game is modeled after to why he enjoys the Bengals' rivalry with the Chiefs.
Patrick Allen asked Chase if there was a receiver who Chase admired and modeled his game after and the answer might surprise you.
"It was Dez Bryant. I was actually a big Dez Bryant fan back then, man." When Sterling Holmes interjected and asked if Dez caught it (referrng to the infamous 2014 NFC Divisional game), Chase said he definitely did. Chase continued on his admiration though, stating, "That was the only person I really watched a lot."
Chase was also asked by Patrick and Sterling about the Bengals' rivalry with the Chiefs. They both acknowledged that they're aware Chase doesn't care for the Chiefs but he was asked to list one reason that he respects KC. Chase said, "That they don't quit". When elaborating on this, Chase "They know they're gonna get our best and we gonna get their best."
As we all know, Tee Higgins could hit free agency this offseason. Sterling asked Chase about that to which Chase said he wants what's best for Higgins and won't convince him to stay.
Ja'Marr Chase spoke on behalf of Sleep Number.