Ja’Marr Chase’s entire division is in the playoffs yet he’s still anti-Chiefs
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry lives!
It almost doesn't matter that the Chiefs are playing the Dolphins in the playoffs this weekend (right?) because Chiefs-Bengals, the real rivalry, the NFL's premier matchup, is once again heating up online -- and that's where all the action truly is. The latest example comes from Bengals wide reciever Ja'Marr Chase, who went on Sportscenter -- along with teammate Tee Higgins -- to talk about the playoffs. When asked who he thought was going to make a Super Bowl run, Chase gave the most perfectly succinct four-word answer possible:
Nevermind the fact that literally all three of the Bengals' division rivals are in the playoffs; the Chiefs are still enemy #1. This is exactly the kind of energy that we need heading into six weeks of Bengal-less playoff football. Anybody but the Chiefs. Put it on a t-shirt.