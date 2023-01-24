Jackson Carman delivers impressive first start at left tackle

No doubt that Jackson Carman deserves a ton of credit for his performance on Sunday.



🐅 76.0 PFF Pass Block Grade (Team High)

🐅 0 Sacks Allowed

🐅 Only 1 QB hit and 3 Pressures Allowed



Considering it was his first career start at LT, it's incredibly impressive. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jSUe6MDcMD