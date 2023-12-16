Jake Browning has a fiery message for his former team
"They never should have cut me!"
The Cincinnati Bengals are 8-6, winning their Week 15 game over the Minnesota Vikings. Jake Browning had a slow start to the game but found his footing in the fourth quarter and balled out when it mattered the most.
Browning was extra motivated for this game because he used to be on the Vikings' roster. He said after the game that he was devastated when the Vikings cut him in 2021 and he used that as motivation in this game.
Browning also said that following Evan McPherson's game-winning kick, he screamed "They never should have cut me!" into the camera.
Jake Browning was psyched to beat his former team
Getting revenge on a team that cut you has to feel good and Browning made sure the Vikings realized they made a mistake. They could have had Browning starting games for them right now with Kirk Cousins out but instead, they've had to roll the dice with three different quarterbacks.
Browning has gone 3-1 since taking over for the Bengals in Week 11 when Joe Burrow went down with a wrist injury. He struggled in that first game but the Bengals didn't set him up to succeed that week. It's been the complete opposite since then.
Can Browning continue this dominance in the final three games and potentially the playoffs? Time will tell but right now, it's his world and we're just living in it.