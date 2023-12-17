Jake Browning gets summoned for a drug test after winning another game
Browning will be drug tested after moving to 3-1 as a starter.
The Cincinnati Bengals won another game with Jake Browning as their quarterback and the NFL might be a bit confused about it. Why else would Browning suddenly be on the list to be drug tested?
Browning shared a text from someone summoning him for a drug test shortly after he and his Bengals took down the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-6 on the year.
NFL might be skeptical about what Jake Browning is doing
Browning had a rough first start for Cincinnati but he's been on fire ever since. The Bengals have won three straight games and he's been a huge reason why that is. He got off to a slow start in the eventual Week 15 win but the Bengals scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually win the game.
Maybe this was just an honest coincidence but it is funny to think the NFL is baffled as to why Browning is succeeding.